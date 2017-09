VIENNA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Forecasts for growth in Austrian gross domestic product: SOURCE DATE 2012E 2013E 2014E 2015E IMF Sep '13 +0.9 +0.4 +1.6 OeNB* Aug '13 +0.8 +0.5 +1.5 +1.8 IHS (1) Jul '13 +0.8 +0.6 +1.8 +2.2 Wifo (1) Jun '13 +0.8 +0.4 +1.6 OECD May '13 +0.8 +0.5 +1.7 EU May '13 +0.8 +0.6 +1.8 * Austrian National Bank (1) Economic institutes that advise the government on budget planning (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Stonestreet)