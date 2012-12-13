UPDATE 1-Austrian Hypo shoves BayernLB payments to back of queue

* Nationalised lender Hypo suspends payments amid restructuring

VIENNA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The fight between Austria and Bavaria over cleaning up the mess at ailing Hypo Alpe Adria escalated on Thursday when the nationalised Austrian lender halted repayment of funds to former German owner BayernLB.

Hypo Alpe Adria said it could not by law repay most of the 2.3 billion euros ($3 billion) in financing it has on hand from the German landesbank owned by Bavaria while Hypo was locked in efforts to restructure and return to health.

Hypo insists the money it kept when it was nationalised in 2009 should be treated temporarily as a substitute for equity rather than as debt. The German bank said it will take legal action to force resumption of payments.

Hypo would also reclaim much of another 2.3 billion it has repaid including interest to the German landesbank, it added. In all around 4 billion euros is in dispute, it said.

“Repayments on the relevant funds have to be suspended until a sustainable restructuring of (Hypo) has been achieved and reclaiming by BLB is not permitted until such time,” Hypo said in a statement on Thursday.

“This is not a hostile act,” Hypo Chief Executive Gottwald Kranebitter told a hastily called news conference in Vienna, saying he was open to constructive discussions with BayernLB.

He said Hypo was solvent and could meet all its obligations but needed to put BayernLB at the back of the queue for repayments until Hypo got back on its feet.

The financing would remain booked as loans but simply cannot be repaid at this time, he said.

The move was certain to cause international ructions because Bavarian officials want the money back and have threatened to call immediately what they see as a loan, rather than get repaid in tranches that mature at the end of 2013 and 2014.

BayernLB said on Thursday it would take action in court to confirm its legal position and to establish that Hypo was still obliged to make the repayments. It rejected the notion that the money should now be treated as equity.

“We read the announcement from Hypo with amazement,” it said in a statement.

Austria took over Hypo in 2009 to avoid a collapse that would have sent shockwaves through central and eastern Europe. The bank is now trying to shrink itself back to health and sell off units in Austria, Italy and southeastern Europe - a tough task in the current economic climate.

Another legal battle was averted - at least for now - when the government of Austria said it would not file suit this week to have the whole 2009 deal unwound. It has been mulling such a suit, claiming the Bavarians had misled it over the severity of Hypo’s problems.

It said BayernLB had agreed to extend the statute of limitations for such an action until the end of 2013.

Austria paid a symbolic 1 euro three years ago for Hypo, which has cost taxpayers billions of euros in aid and guarantees to keep it afloat.

BayernLB had bought Hypo from the Austrian province of Carinthia and a group of private investors in 2007 for 1.7 billion euros - a purchase it later claimed it was duped into making.

The German bank ended up taking a 3.7 billion euro hit on the acquisition and is still pursuing legal action over the deal.

As expected, Austria agreed at a special shareholder meeting on Thursday to inject a further 500 million euros in state aid into Hypo by subscribing new shares. This is on top of a 1 billion euro state-guaranteed hybrid bond Hypo sold this month.

Hypo needed the 1.5 billion euros by the end of this year to meet demands by Austrian financial regulators for it to build a bigger buffer against recession and jittery markets.

The bank has also been told by supervisors to raise a further 700 million euros in capital by March 31, 2013. ($1=0.7641 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; additional reporting by Victoria Bryan in Frankfurt; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Mike Nesbit)