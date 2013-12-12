FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spindelegger to become Austrian finance minister
December 12, 2013 / 8:56 PM / 4 years ago

Spindelegger to become Austrian finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Austrian conservative leader Michael Spindelegger will become the country’s finance minister in a cabinet reshuffle accompanying a fresh coalition accord with the centre-left Social Democrats, his spokesman said via Twitter on Thursday.

People’s Party (OVP) chief Spindelegger, 53, is deputy chancellor and has been foreign minister since 2008. He replaces Maria Fekter in the finance ministry in the widely anticipated move.

Sebastian Kurz, 27, will become foreign minister in the new government, which is due to be sworn in next week after the two mainstream pro-Europe parties that have dominated post-war politics agreed to extend a coalition that has ruled since 2006. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

