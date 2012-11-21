FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 21, 2012 / 2:21 PM / 5 years ago

ECB's Nowotny sees cuts to Austria growth forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Austria’s central bank may cut its 2012 growth forecast to 0.5-0.8 percent from a previous 0.9 percent due to a contraction in the third quarter and expectations the economy will stagnate in the fourth, Governor Ewald Nowotny said on Wednesday.

“For 2013 because of a sharp clouding of the outlook for the German economy, it is not certain that the forecast for 0.9 percent will hold,” a parliament report from a closed session with central bank officials cited Nowotny as saying.

The bank’s last official forecast for 2013, issued in June, was for 1.7 percent growth.

Nowotny said that although all of Austria’s major banks had met their European capital requirements, they still fell short of the European average and needed to strengthen their balance sheets further. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Patrick Graham)

