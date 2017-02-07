UPDATE 1-Japan's Sharp may break ground on $7 bln U.S. plant in H1 -source
* Abe expected to unveil package of U.S. job-creating investments (Adds comment, context)
VIENNA Feb 7 Hackers took the Austrian parliament's website down for 20 minutes on Sunday by flooding its server with digital service requests, and although no data was lost authorities are investigating the attack, the parliament said in a statement.
"The hacker attack was most likely a so-called DDoS-attack; a similar attack took place last November targeting the websites of the Foreign Affairs and Defence Ministries," it said, using the acronym for Distributed Denial of Service attack.
In November, hackers launched a DDoS-attack, among the most common cyber threats, on the European Commission's computers.
The Vienna-based Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) was also recently the target of a cyber attack. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Abe expected to unveil package of U.S. job-creating investments (Adds comment, context)
* Says it signed a 10.87 billion won contract with Hyundai-Rotem Co, to provide Manila E&M business signal system products
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016