German lenders should write off half of bonds from Austria's Heta - Bundesbank

FRANKFURT, April 10 (Reuters) - German lenders should prepare to write off at least half the value of the bonds they hold in Austrian ‘bad bank’ Heta Asset Resolution AG, a Bundesbank board member said in an interview published on Friday.

“I think this situation has to be taken seriously by the German banks,” Andreas Dombret told news agency Bloomberg in an interview in Johannesburg, where he addressed the local chamber of commerce.

“It’s advisable and recommendable to take provisions on this, and ... I would say it should be a minimum of a 50 percent provision for potential losses,” he added.

Heta was formed from defunct Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria, and last month the Bundesbank said German banks and insurers had a total exposure of 7.1 billion euros ($7.54 billion). ($1 = 0.9421 euros) (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by John O‘Donnell)