Heta creditors willing to propose offer for out-of-court settlement
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
#Financials
April 11, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

Heta creditors willing to propose offer for out-of-court settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 11 (Reuters) - An umbrella group of creditors of Austrian “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution, which says it represents Heta bond claims totalling around 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion), is ready to table a proposal to find an out-of-court settlement, it said.

“The creditors were and are still ready to reach an acceptable solution for all involved by means of constructive negotiations with (the) Province of Carinthia and the Republic of Austria and to present an offer structure face-to-face,” the creditors said in a statement on Monday.

Carinthia had offered to buy back the bonds at a discount to the face value it had guaranteed, but the offer was rejected by creditors last month. ($1 = 0.8771 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

