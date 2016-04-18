FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Watchdog asks Austrian banks for further Heta writedowns -source
April 18, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

Watchdog asks Austrian banks for further Heta writedowns -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 18 (Reuters) - Austria’s Financial Market Authority (FMA) has sent a letter to the country’s banks suggesting bigger write-downs on bonds of “bad bank” Heta than in a haircut it imposed on creditors this month, a source familiar with the matter said.

The FMA, which is overseeing the wind-down of Heta, on April 10 announced a bail-in, or haircut, of 54 percent on senior bonds, the extension of bonds’ maturities to 2023 and the cancellation of coupon payments as of March of last year.

In the letter, the FMA asked Austrian banks to book senior bonds at 30 percent of their face value, the source said, adding the difference to the haircut was due to the cancelled interest payments. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)

