Carinthia says expects Heta creditors to make new offer
April 6, 2016 / 3:41 PM / a year ago

Carinthia says expects Heta creditors to make new offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 6 (Reuters) - Creditors of failed Austrian regional lender Hypo Alpe Adria seem to be increasingly interested in reaching a settlement over outstanding bonds and are expected to make a new offer, the financial secretary of the province of Carinthia said on Wednesday.

Carinthia offered to buy back bonds of Hypo - from which “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution was formed - at a discount to the face value that it guaranteed, but creditors rejected it.

After discussing a letter sent by an umbrella group of Heta creditors to the governors of the Austrian provinces, she and her provincial counterparts would expect “that the creditors will make a new offer,” Gabriel Schaunig told reporters on the sidelines of the meeting. (Reporting by Francois Murphy, writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Jon Boyle)

