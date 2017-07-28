FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Austrian 'bad bank' Heta suspends some compliance staff
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Scaramucci lashes out in obscene rant
The Trump Administration
Scaramucci lashes out in obscene rant
Value of U.S. deals in China sinks on rising trade tensions
Business
Value of U.S. deals in China sinks on rising trade tensions
Hack this, tell us if it's secure
Cyber Risk
Hack this, tell us if it's secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2017 / 12:17 PM / an hour ago

Austrian 'bad bank' Heta suspends some compliance staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 28 (Reuters) - Austrian 'bad bank' Heta said it had suspended several members of its compliance team while it investigates alleged weaknesses brought to its attention by a whistleblower.

Heta said on Friday it had asked unnamed "independent experts" to look into the issue and report back by the end of August as well as take over compliance work in the interim.

Austria's Heta was formed from Hypo Alpe Adria which became the country's worst financial disaster since World War Two, costing taxpayers billions of euros, when it was nationalised in 2009.

"The management board of Heta ... were given a piece of information which can be classified as whistleblowing about some procedural weaknesses in the sectors compliance and revision," Heta said in a statement.

"The supervisory board currently has no evidence that the accusations are true or that Heta might have incurred damage from these alleged procedural weaknesses," it added. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Alexander Smith)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.