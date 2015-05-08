FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Munich court orders Heta to repay loans to BayernLB
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

Munich court orders Heta to repay loans to BayernLB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, May 8 (Reuters) - A Munich court ruled on Friday that Austrian “bad bank” Heta must repay loans to BayernLB , handing the German state-controlled lender a victory in its efforts to recoup 2.4 billion euros ($2.69 billion).

Presiding Judge Gesa Lutz ordered Heta, the vehicle set up to wind down the remnants of former BayernLB unit Hypo Alpe Adria, to repay loans worth more than 1 billion euros plus debt totalling more than 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.08 billion).

Heta and Austrian officials had no immediate comment.

Regulators this year took control of Heta and imposed a debt moratorium until May 2016 after an outside audit found writedown needs that blew a hole of up to 7.6 billion euros in its balance sheet. That left holders of Heta debt in limbo and facing the prospect of losses.

($1 = 0.9261 Swiss francs)

$1 = 0.8923 euros Reporting by Joern Poltz; Additional reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.