'Bad bank' Heta signs off on Austrian-Bavarian settlement

VIENNA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Austrian ‘bad bank’ Heta , formerly the lender Hypo Alpe Adria, said on Monday it had signed off on a political deal to settle claims for billions of euros between Austria and the German province of Bavaria.

In July, Austria offered to pay Bavaria at least 1.23 billion euros ($1.38 billion) to settle a multitude of court cases relating to Heta, potentially ending years of acrimony between the neighbours.

BayernLB, 75 percent owned by Bavaria, bought a majority in what was then Hypo Alpe Adria for 1.6 billion euros in 2007, only to have it nationalised by Austria two years later after a Balkan expansion spree went awry.

“The relevant HETA bodies ... decided to agree on a bilateral arrangement in line with the (July memorandum) between Heta and BayernLB and respectively agree on the termination of the proceedings of the Republic of Austria,” Heta said.

The failure of Hypo, whose assets Heta is winding down, had sparked multiple lawsuits in Austria and Germany with claims and counter-claims amounting to about 16 billion euros.

“HETA... will provide more detailed information regarding the implementation of the (memorandum of understanding) at the beginning of October,” Heta added.

The settlement is still subject to approval by the financial markets regulator FMA, which is the wind-down authority for Heta, and passage of a law to implement the memorandum. ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)