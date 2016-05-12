UPDATE 1-Heta creditors, Carinthia agree on settlement points -sources

(Adds Der Standard report)

VIENNA, May 12 (Reuters) - The Austrian province of Carinthia and creditors of “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution have reached an agreement in principle in a dispute over the repayment of billions of euros of bonds, two sources familiar with the situation said.

“The key points are agreed on,” one source who declined to be named said on Thursday. The sources could not speak for attribution because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Both parties had recently signalled readiness to compromise in the long-running dispute.

Bondholders include Pimco and Commerzbank .

The online version of the Krone newspaper in Carinthia reported the agreement was based on repayment of 92 percent of senior bonds’ original face value, without citing sources. Newspaper Der Standard later put the figure at roughly 90 percent.

Spokeswomen for Carinthia’s finance chief, for Austria’s Finance Ministry and for an umbrella group of creditors that says its members control roughly half the bonds in question, declined to comment.

A spokesman for Heta also declined to comment.

Der Standard said the full deal was due to be signed and its contents published on Wednesday, adding that this could also happen sooner.

It said the 90 percent figure was based on a 75 percent payment, which was part of an offer by Carinthia that creditors turned down earlier this year. The payment could then be reinvested in a zero-coupon bond much like one Austria proposed before.

One difference was that under the new offer the bond would be issued by a special purpose vehicle set up by Carinthia and would be guaranteed by the Austrian government, rather than being issued by the government itself, Der Standard said.

It would also have a maturity of 13.5 years rather than the 18 years provided for in a sweetener Austria announced shortly before creditors rejected Carinthia’s earlier offer, the newspaper reported. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Shadia Nasralla and Francois Murphy; Editing by Michael Shields and Matthew Lewis)