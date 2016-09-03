FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Heta's three largest creditor groups support new buy-back offer
September 3, 2016 / 8:06 AM / a year ago

Heta's three largest creditor groups support new buy-back offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The members of the three largest creditor groups of Austria's "bad bank" Heta said on Saturday they will support the new bond buy-back offer agreed with Austria's government.

"For the purposes of a common solution and to avoid years of legal disputes we accept the offer," said Friedrich Munsberg, spokesman for the umbrella group of creditors.

Austria's government reached agreement in principle with creditors for an offer to buy back at a discount debt of around 11 billion euros ($12.27 billion) in May.

An official offer to bondholders is expected on Tuesday. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)

