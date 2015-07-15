FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Creditor group sues Heta for 1 billion euros
July 15, 2015 / 3:10 PM / 2 years ago

Creditor group sues Heta for 1 billion euros

FRANKFURT, July 15 (Reuters) - A group of creditors led by German lender Dexia is suing Austrian “bad bank” Heta for 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), Dexia said in a statement on Wednesday.

Dexia said it had filed a lawsuit in Frankfurt on behalf of the group, which included mortgage lenders, insurers, asset managers and public organisations.

Heta is the wind-down vehicle for Hypo Alpe Adria, which was nationalised by Austria in 2009 after a headlong expansion into the Balkans financed by its home province of Carinthia pushed it to the brink of bankruptcy.

Austria offered last week to pay the German state of Bavaria 1.23 billion euros to settle a multitude of outstanding court cases but other creditors’ claims remain. ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

