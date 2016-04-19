FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria FinMin doesn't see banks in trouble on further Heta writedowns
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 19, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

Austria FinMin doesn't see banks in trouble on further Heta writedowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 19 (Reuters) - Austrian banks are able to handle a further writedown on bonds of “bad bank” Heta demanded by financial watchdog FMA, the Finance Minister said on Tuesday.

“I can rule that out,” Hans Joerg Schelling said when asked whether some of them may face problems due to the demand.

A source had told Reuters that the FMA asked Austrian banks to book senior bonds at 30 percent of their face value, a bigger write-down than the haircut it imposed on creditors this month, due to cancelled interest payments. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.