FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Austria FinMin doesn't see banks in trouble on Heta writedowns
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 19, 2016 / 12:41 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Austria FinMin doesn't see banks in trouble on Heta writedowns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds FMA statement, background)

VIENNA, April 19 (Reuters) - Austrian banks are able to handle further writedowns on bonds of “bad bank” Heta suggested by financial watchdog FMA, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

“I can rule that out,” Hans Joerg Schelling said when asked whether some lenders may face problems due to the request.

A source told Reuters on Monday that the FMA asked Austrian banks to book senior bonds at 30 percent of their face value, a bigger write-down than the haircut it imposed on creditors this month, due to cancelled interest payments.

The FMA on Tuesday said it had not mentioned any specific level of writedowns in a letter to banks, adding it had invited them to a meeting to discuss how to book Heta bonds correctly.

The FMA, which is overseeing the wind-down of Heta, on April 10 announced a bail-in, or haircut, of 54 percent on senior bonds, the extension of bonds’ maturities to 2023 and the cancellation of coupon payments as of March of last year. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.