FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Heta wind-down plan may take a year - FMA watchdog
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 19, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

Heta wind-down plan may take a year - FMA watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 19 (Reuters) - It may take a year to finish a wind-down plan for Heta Asset Resolution, the “bad bank” handling the remnants of failed lender Hypo Alpe Adria, the FMA watchdog said, declining to estimate what size “haircut” creditors may face.

Financial Market Authority co-head Helmut Ettl defended the agency’s handling of the case, which FMA officials told a news conference on Tuesday was likely to draw several legal objections from investors who feel they were unfairly handled.

The European Commission is examining how Austria treated creditors of Hypo Alpe Adria and the Heta windown vehicle, which the FMA took over in March and froze debt repayments until May 2016 while it works out a plan that treats all creditors equally.

Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Angelika Gruber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.