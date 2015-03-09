FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian prosecutors investigating Hypo Alpe Adria's 2009 books
#Financials
March 9, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

Austrian prosecutors investigating Hypo Alpe Adria's 2009 books

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, March 9 (Reuters) - Austria’s prosecutors for economic issues and corruption are investigating the 2009 balance sheet of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria, a spokesman for the prosecutors said on Monday.

Prosecutors are investigating, following notification from the FMA financial watchdog in January, whether Hypo’s 2009 balance sheet falsely valued loans and leases too high, a spokesman for the prosecution said.

It is not clear how long the investigation might take, the spokesman said.

The FMA has taken control of Heta, Hypo’s “bad bank”, halting payments on more than 11 billion euros ($12 billion) worth of debt, after an audit revealed a capital hole of up to 7.6 billion euros.

Hypo was nationalised in 2009 and has already cost taxpayers around 5.5 billion euros. The bailout has triggered controversial banking legislation and a complex web of litigation.

FMA said last week it had no indication that Hypo had improperly valued assets on its balance sheet but an FMA spokesman said on Monday that statement only referred the capital hole revealed earlier this month. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Angelika Gruber; editing by Jason Neely)

