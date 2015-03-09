UPDATE 1-Austrian prosecutors investigate Hypo Alpe Adria's 2009 books

(adds Deloitte comment)

VIENNA, March 9 (Reuters) - Austria’s prosecutors for economic issues and corruption are investigating the 2009 balance sheet of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria, a spokesman for the prosecutors said on Monday.

The investigation is in response to a request from Austria’s Financial Market Authority (FMA) in January and is seeking to establish whether Hypo’s 2009 balance sheet falsely valued loans and leases too high, a spokesman for the prosecutors said.

Hypo was nationalised in 2009 and has already cost taxpayers about 5.5 billion euros ($6 billion), with the bailout triggering new banking legislation and a complex web of litigation.

Deloitte, the auditor for Hypo’s 2009 balance sheet, said on Monday that it is convinced that the audit had been performed thoroughly and correctly.

“We take note of the proceedings taken by FMA with a certain astonishment, given that Hypo Alpe Adria’s year-end accounts 2009 were finished after the Republic of Austria had taken it over,” Deloitte Austria said in an emailed statement.

The FMA has taken control of Heta Asset Resolution , the so-called bad bank set up to wind down Hypo’s assets, and has halted payments on more than 11 billion euros of debt after an audit revealed a capital hole of up to 7.6 billion euros.

It is not clear how long the investigation might take, the prosecutors’ spokesman said on Monday.

The FMA said last week that it had no indication that Hypo had improperly valued assets on its balance sheet but a spokesman for the watchdog said on Monday that the statement referred only to the capital hole revealed this month. ($1 = 0.9218 euros)