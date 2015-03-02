UPDATE 2-Austria considers pulling plug on capital-starved 'bad bank' Heta

* Watchdog says investors can pay for bad bank in variety of ways

By Michael Shields and Helene Durand

VIENNA/LONDON, March 2 (Reuters/IFR) - Austria will consider letting the “bad bank” carved out of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria go bust as it looks at ways of extracting itself from the country’s worst postwar financial scandal.

Austria’s financial watchdog took control of bad bank Heta Asset Resolution on Sunday and halted payments on more than 11 billion euros ($12 billion) worth of debt, after the state refused to plug a capital hole of up to 7.6 billion euros revealed in an external audit.

Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling on Monday declined to estimate how big a loss creditors would have to swallow to pay for Heta’s winding up, saying this was a decision for the Financial Market Authority (FMA).

The FMA has said Heta may eventually be declared insolvent, something that could hit Hypo’s home province Carinthia, which under the leadership of far-right populist Governor Joerg Haider guaranteed the bank’s disastrous expansion into central and eastern Europe.

“If subsequently it is in the public interest that a resolution within a resolution scheme is no longer justified, then Heta could eventually also enter insolvency,” Klaus Kumpfmueller, co-head of the FMA, told local broadcaster ORF.

The moratorium, which runs through May 2016, was initiated days before Heta was due to repay 450 million euros to senior bondholders on March 6. Another 500 million was due on March 20.

The FMA has said debt guarantees from Carinthia and the federal government were unaffected by the moratorium. Carinthia backs 10.7 billion euros worth of Heta debt and the federal government backs a 1 billion euro bond issued in 2012.

“I think it is very clear that we are trying to leave the problem of Carinthian guarantees behind us, and I hope we succeed,” Schelling said, adding that the 1 billion euro federal government debt guarantee was iron clad.

CHAIN REACTION

Austria has previously shied away from talking about Hypo going bust for fear it could trigger a chain reaction that could suck in other banks and ruin Austria’s reputation on international capital markets.

But imposing losses on bank creditors has become more commonplace in the euro zone and Vienna was one of the first countries to adopt laws this year allowing senior creditors to be hit when a bank gets into trouble.

Austrian authorities also imposed losses on some junior creditors of Hypo last year, despite the guarantees from Carinthia, in a controversial move which is under court review.

Austria’s sovereign debt was unmoved by the Heta move on Monday but the country’s bank bonds sold off, with the yield on a 2018 senior Raiffeisen bond rising 22 basis points as investors expected the government to eventually impose losses on Heta’s senior bondholders.

“If Heta suspends its payments for 15 months it’s hard to see how and why they would resume payments after that period,” said one London-based fund manager. “I don’t know who are the owners of the bonds but I suspect a lot of them have traded into the hedge fund and high yield community in recent months”.

“Technically, Heta is no longer a bank after the CEE (central and eastern European) bank subsidiaries were sold and so it doesn’t have deposits, which makes a bail-in of senior debt much easier,” the manager said.

Authorities chose a wind-down of Hypo over insolvency in the first place so the guarantees from Hypo’s home province and the federal government would not immediately come due and an agreed sale of Hypo’s Balkans network, expected in the second quarter, could proceed, Kumpfmueller said.

The takeover of Heta and the debt moratorium is the latest chapter in a long-running saga over Hypo, which was nationalised from German bank BayernLB in 2009 and has cost taxpayers in both Germany and Austria billions of euros.

State-owned BayernLB and Austria are locked in a legal battle over who should pay for cleaning up Hypo and the affair has soured relations between Vienna and Munich.

Austria set up Heta last year to wind down Hypo’s assets, which were valued at the time at 18 billion euros. But early indications from an external audit showed its balance sheet was overvalued by between 5.1 billon and 8.7 billion euros.

The new valuation meant that Heta needed a capital injection of between 4 billion and 7.6 billion euros. The audit was due to be released with Heta’s annual results by the end of April. ($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Writing by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Kim Coghill and David Holmes)