UPDATE 2-Insolvency still possibility for Austrian bad bank Heta - watchdog

* Creditor bail-in details in one year - FMA

* No negotiations with creditors - FMA

* Heta financial gap appears a “mystery” - FMA (Adds quotes on insolvency, details)

By Shadia Nasralla and Angelika Gruber

VIENNA, March 11 (Reuters) - The “bad bank” of defunct Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria could still be declared insolvent despite plans to wind it down, the country’s financial watchdog said on Wednesday.

The watchdog - the FMA - took control of the bad bank, Heta, this month and imposed a debt moratorium until May 2016 after an outside audit exposed a capital hole of up to 7.6 billion euros ($8 billion) which the government was not prepared to fill.

The moratorium is aimed at giving the FMA time to work out a plan to wind down Heta to ensure equal treatment of creditors. It said it would not negotiate on the size of any bail-ins - imposed losses - with debtholders, who will be informed of such actions by a statement on its website, which it expects will come in about a year.

However the watchdog said on Wednesday that insolvency was still a possibility, if it was deemed it was in the public interest to let the bank go bust rather than to wind it down.

“This has yet to be decided,” said FMA co-head Klaus Kumpfmueller. He added he expected a final audit would show Heta’s capital gap to be smaller than 7.6 billion euros.

The FMA’s other co-head, Helmut Ettl, said: “It is a mystery to any observer what’s happening here.”

Some creditors have said they are looking into taking legal steps over Heta, and the FMA is preparing itself for legal action against its decisions.

Taxpayers have pumped 5.5 billion euros in aid into Hypo Alpe Adria, which Austria nationalised in 2009 after a decade of breakneck expansion which left it with unsustainable debts.

The country’s worst post-war financial scandal has swelled state debt and budget deficits and triggered a parliamentary investigation

One major advantage of winding down Heta is that the sale of Hypo’s Balkan network could go ahead, the FMA said.

Austria agreed in December to sell the network to private equity firm Advent International and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for up to 200 million euros. The FMA still expects the deal to close by July.