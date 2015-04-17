FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German bank sues in Austria over Heta moratorium
April 17, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

German bank sues in Austria over Heta moratorium

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, April 17 (Reuters) - A small German bank has become the first company to file a lawsuit in Austria to try to force the province of Carinthia to honour guarantees on frozen debt of “bad bank” Heta Asset Management, its lawyer said on Friday.

The German bank, which did not want to be named, sued in the provincial court in Carinthia seeking damages worth less than 10 million euros ($10.8 million) for a bond that matured last month, lawyer Ingo Kapsch said, confirming a report by the Austrian Press Agency.

The suit contends that provincial guarantees were triggered by a debt moratorium the FMA watchdog imposed last month when a capital hole emerged at Heta, the wind-down vehicle for the remnants of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria.

Despite its annual budget of around 2 billion euros, the southern province of Carinthia has guaranteed more than 10 billion euros worth of Heta debt, while the federal government has a 1 billion euro guarantee on Heta debt.

The federal government has said its guarantee will be honoured, but the province has launched a legal review to see whether it can be held liable.

German banks and insurers hold a combined 7.1 billion euros in Heta exposure, and the state of North Rhine-Westphalia has asked Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble to intervene in the case. ($1 = 0.9252 euros) ($1 = 0.9255 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Keith Weir)

