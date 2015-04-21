FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian watchdog finds Heta balance sheet mistakes - Der Standard
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 21, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

Austrian watchdog finds Heta balance sheet mistakes - Der Standard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, April 21 (Reuters) - Austrian accountancy watchdog OePR found that Hypo Alpe Adria’s “bad bank” Heta booked provisions that were 1.16 billion euros ($1.24 billion) too high, according to Der Standard newspaper.

The OePR report is likely to be used in courts as Austria’s dealing with Hypo, nationalised in 2009, triggered a complex web of controversy and litigation, mainly between Austria and Germany.

The watchdog was not immediately available for comment.

Standard quoted the OePR report on Heta’s first-half results as saying that the provisions were not only too high, but also booked too early as losses from the planned sale of Hypo’s Balkans network should not have been offset at that time.

In March, financial watchdog FMA imposed a debt moratorium on Heta, which was set up last year to wind down the remnants of defunct lender Hypo, after an outside audit found a capital hole of around 4.6 billion euros.

The total exposure of German banks and insurers to Heta amounts to around 7.1 billion euros, a senior official at the German Bundesbank has said.

$1 = 0.9341 euros Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.