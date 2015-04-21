Austrian watchdog finds Heta balance sheet mistakes - Der Standard

VIENNA, April 21 (Reuters) - Austrian accountancy watchdog OePR found that Hypo Alpe Adria’s “bad bank” Heta booked provisions that were 1.16 billion euros ($1.24 billion) too high, according to Der Standard newspaper.

The OePR report is likely to be used in courts as Austria’s dealing with Hypo, nationalised in 2009, triggered a complex web of controversy and litigation, mainly between Austria and Germany.

The watchdog was not immediately available for comment.

Standard quoted the OePR report on Heta’s first-half results as saying that the provisions were not only too high, but also booked too early as losses from the planned sale of Hypo’s Balkans network should not have been offset at that time.

In March, financial watchdog FMA imposed a debt moratorium on Heta, which was set up last year to wind down the remnants of defunct lender Hypo, after an outside audit found a capital hole of around 4.6 billion euros.

The total exposure of German banks and insurers to Heta amounts to around 7.1 billion euros, a senior official at the German Bundesbank has said.