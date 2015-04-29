Carinthia province says Austria must share Hypo debt burden - Kurier

VIENNA, April 29 (Reuters) - The governor of Austria’s Carinthia province has insisted that the federal government share responsibility for the financial mess left by defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria, setting up a clash over billions of euros in debt guarantees.

Peter Kaiser told the Kurier newspaper that years of foot-dragging in Vienna after Austria nationalised Hypo in 2009 exacerbated problems at the lender, which the government decided only last year to wind down at great cost to taxpayers.

Hypo’s demise has left its home province facing a bill of 10.2 billion euros ($11.2 billion) -- Carinthia had backed the bank with debt guarantees worth around five times the territory’s annual budget.

“I have the impression that there is a political intent to stick Carinthia with the debts and sole responsibility,” Kaiser, a Social Democrat, said in the interview printed on Wednesday, adding no one benefited from putting the province “in a situation with no way out”.

Kaiser said Carinthia, which has said it will go bankrupt by June without renewed access to borrowing via the federal treasury, was ready to chip in around 600 million euros left from its 2008 sale of Hypo to Germany’s BayernLB.

“I do not rule out Carinthia’s participating in a (debt restructuring) structure, but the federal level should take on the main responsibility,” he said.

Carinthia, Austria’s southernmost state in the eastern Alps, is talking with the federal government over how to handle the matter and secure fresh financing.

Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling on Tuesday dismissed suggestions that the federal government might take responsibility for Carinthia’s debts built up when late right-wing leader Joerg Haider was provincial governor.

The FMA watchdog last month took control of the Heta “bad bank” winding down the remnants of Hypo and froze debt repayments while it works out a haircut plan. ($1 = 0.9103 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Andrew Heavens)