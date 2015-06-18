FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's Heta faces 1 billion eur hit if Balkan network sale fails
#Intel
June 18, 2015 / 1:08 PM / 2 years ago

Austria's Heta faces 1 billion eur hit if Balkan network sale fails

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, June 18 (Reuters) - Austrian “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution faces a further 1 billion euro ($1.14 billion) hit if the sale of its Balkan network falls through, it said on Thursday, a day after revealing a 7-billion-euro hole in its balance sheet.

Heta said there were still uncertainties about the deal which would see the network go to U.S. private equity firm Advent and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for up to 200 million euros.

“Should the sale fail within the (end-2015 deadline set by the EU Commission) the (South Eastern Europe) network is to be wound down, whereby Heta would be threatened by a high financial burden,” it said, saying such a scenario would add 1 billion euros to Heta’s 7.9 billion euro 2014 loss.

“For...2015 uncertainties exist whether the completion of the sales contract will happen.”

It also said it had been served with 33 lawsuits so far over a special law Austria passed last year which wiped out nearly 900 million euros’ worth of debt issued by Hypo Alpe Adria - the defunct lender Heta is winding down - despite guarantees from Hypo’s home province of Carinthia.

Austria’s Constitutional Court will rule this year on the validity of the law, which the European Commission is also reviewing. ($1 = 0.8775 euros) (Reporting By Michael Shields, writing by Shadia Nasralla)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
