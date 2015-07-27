Austria's highest court to publish ruling on Heta law on Tuesday

VIENNA, July 27 (Reuters) - Austria’s constitutional court will publish on Tuesday its decision on whether a bill was legal that wiped out claims of subordinated debt holders of failed Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria, now ‘bad-bank’ Heta, the court said on Monday.

Hypo Alpe Adria was nationalised by Austria in 2009 after it became apparent that a headlong expansion into Balkan and other frontier markets had been over-ambitious. It had been bought by Bavarian state bank BayernLB two years earlier.

A special law that Austria passed last year wiped out around 890 million euros ($984.07 million) of junior debt issued by Hypo and guaranteed by Hypo’s home province of Carinthia, angering investors who thought they had iron-clad state guarantees.

In addition, BayernLB also faces a hit of around 800 million euros should the law be upheld. BayernLB says this is a loan and wants it paid back while Austria says it was equity which does not need to be paid back.

A spokesman for the constitutional court said a decision had been made, but would not be published before a news conference scheduled for 0800 GMT on Tuesday.

After a complex web of litigation grew around Hypo and its creditors, Austria offered to pay Bavaria at least 1.23 billion euros in a comprehensive out-of-court settlement. The total amount of claims and counter-claims relating to the bank’s failures amounts to about 16 billion euros.

Two consortia of banks, insurers and funds have sued Austria for a full repayment of their Heta bonds after Austria’s FMA financial watchdog took control of Heta in March and froze more than 11 billion euros in debt repayments.

The Hypo saga has cost Austrian taxpayers more than 5.5 billion euros.