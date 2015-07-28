FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's top court says 2014 Hypo law unconstitutional
July 28, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Austria's top court says 2014 Hypo law unconstitutional

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 28 (Reuters) - Austria’s highest court on Tuesday overturned a law that wiped out claims by some junior debt holders in defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria, raising the chance that some of them could get part of their money back.

Passed last year, the law effectively cancelled 890 million euros ($983.9 million) of subordinated debt guaranteed by Hypo’s home province of Carinthia, a move that drew howls of protest from investors and financial institutions, including the International Monetary Fund.

“The Hypo Reorganisation Act is unconstitutional. It is repealed in its entirety. A deadline for correction has not been set. The Act is no longer applicable,” Austria’s constitutional court said in a statement.

The junior debt holders included Austrian insurers Uniqa and Vienna Insurance as well as the World Bank and German funds.

$1 = 0.9046 euros Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
