Austria's top court says 2014 Hypo law unconstitutional

VIENNA, July 28 (Reuters) - Austria’s highest court on Tuesday overturned a law that wiped out claims by some junior debt holders in defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria, raising the chance that some of them could get part of their money back.

Passed last year, the law effectively cancelled 890 million euros ($983.9 million) of subordinated debt guaranteed by Hypo’s home province of Carinthia, a move that drew howls of protest from investors and financial institutions, including the International Monetary Fund.

“The Hypo Reorganisation Act is unconstitutional. It is repealed in its entirety. A deadline for correction has not been set. The Act is no longer applicable,” Austria’s constitutional court said in a statement.

The junior debt holders included Austrian insurers Uniqa and Vienna Insurance as well as the World Bank and German funds.