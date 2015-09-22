UPDATE 1-Heta settlement plans take shape as Austria drafts law

(Recasts, adds court filing, details)

VIENNA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Plans to settle with creditors of failed bank Hypo Alpe Adria began to take shape on Tuesday as the Austrian government prepared legislation paving the way for federal loans to help Hypo’s home province pay investors.

The failure of Hypo Alpe Adria, from which “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution was formed, is the biggest financial scandal in Austria since World War Two.

As part of an effort to draw a line under that affair, Austria in July offered to settle a complex web of litigation with the German state of Bavaria by paying 1.23 billion euros ($1.4 billion), or 45 percent of Bavaria’s claims.

Bavarian state bank BayernLB owned Hypo before Austria nationalised it in 2009.

At a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the government finalised a bill preparing a legal framework for that settlement. Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling added the government was working on legislation that would provide cash for Hypo’s home province of Carinthia to settle with other Heta creditors.

Carinthia had guaranteed around 11 billion euros’ worth of Heta debt, around five times the province’s annual budget.

Plans for a settlement between Carinthia and creditors are less advanced, but a court filing made public on Tuesday provided an outline of Carinthia’s intentions.

The filing posted on the website of a law firm representing Kaerntner Landesholding, a Carinthian state holding company, showed Carinthia wanted to set up a special purpose vehicle with a view to financing a settlement with Heta creditors.

German banks and insurers, including Deutsche Bank and Allianz, have Heta exposures to the tune of 7.1 billion euros.

“On the part of the federal government, there is an agreement in principle to provide the state of Carinthia and/or a special purpose vehicle formed by the same with financing up to a maximum amount corresponding to the expected recovery from the liquidation of Heta,” the filing said.

Cash from the federal government would be in the form of a loan at market conditions, it added.

Austrian financial watchdog FMA took control of Heta in March and imposed a debt moratorium until May 2016 after an outside audit exposed a capital hole of up to 7.6 billion euros that the government was not prepared to fill. The gap has since widened to 8.1 billion.

The moratorium angered many investors who thought the debt they held had iron-clad state guarantees from Carinthia.

The reorganisation plan for Kaerntner Landesholding, which a spokesman for its law firm said had been approved by a local court, outlined a plan to buy back Heta debt from creditors.

“The special purpose vehicle will make an offer to the creditors to purchase the guaranteed debt instruments,” the filing said, adding contact had been established with creditors representing three quarters of the outstanding claims, or roughly 10 billion euros.

"The special purpose vehicle will make an offer to the creditors to purchase the guaranteed debt instruments," the filing said, adding contact had been established with creditors representing three quarters of the outstanding claims, or roughly 10 billion euros.

"With the exception of one creditor no negative comments with respect to the initiative of the claimant were expressed to the claimant, the state of Carinthia, the authorized representative or the reorganisation auditor," it said. ($1 = 0.8936 euros)