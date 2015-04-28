FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's Heta "bad bank" can be wound down in three to five years-CEO
April 28, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

Austria's Heta "bad bank" can be wound down in three to five years-CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, April 28 (Reuters) - The new chief executive of Austrian “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution thinks the vehicle winding down the remnants of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria can wrap up its work within five years.

The comments from German Prince Sebastian von Schoenaich-Carolath mark a faster timetable than Austrian officials have previously given for Heta, which the FMA watchdog took control of last month after an audit exposed it was undercapitalised.

“One can always realistically assume that this is a subject one can handle in five years. There is, and this is underscored in the (asset quality review), a three- to five-year timeframe in which one should do it,” he told reporters.

Schoenaich-Carolath is experienced in addressing ailing banks that need to get back on their feet or go out of business, most recently with the Polish unit of Germany’s DZ Bank.

He said Heta’s focus was less on creditors than on dealing with Austrian supervisors as Heta and the FMA work together on the wind-down process while still protecting the interests of creditors.

The FMA froze Heta’s debt repayments in March while it works out a plan to treat all creditors equally. The extent of “haircuts” creditors face is still unclear. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)

