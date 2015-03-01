FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria imposes debt moratorium on Heta "bad bank"
March 1, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 3 years ago

Austria imposes debt moratorium on Heta "bad bank"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, 01. Mrz (Reuters) - Austria’s Financial Market Authority stepped in on Sunday to wind down “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution and imposed a moratorium on debt repayments by the vehicle set up last year from the remnants of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria.

The moratorium on repayment of principal and capital lasts until May 31, 2016, giving the FMA time to work out a detailed plan, the FMA said in a decree published on its website.

Thomson Reuters data show Heta has 68 debt issues worth 8.3 billion euros ($9.29 billion), including senior notes worth 470 million due on March 6 and 500 million on March 20.

$1 = 0.8933 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Ralph Boulton

