VIENNA, March 11 (Reuters) - Austria’s financial watchdog FMA said an insolvency for the “bad bank” Heta of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria will still be on the table once it has finished its wind-down plan, which it expects will take about a year.

FMA will not negotiate with creditors on the size of any bail-ins and is preparing itself for legal action against its decisions, the heads of the agency told reporters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Angelika Gruber ; )