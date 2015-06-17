FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian "bad bank" Heta has 7 bln eur capital hole
June 17, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

Austrian "bad bank" Heta has 7 bln eur capital hole

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 17 (Reuters) - Austrian “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution had a capital shortfall of 7 billion euros ($7.9 billion) at the end of 2014 after writing down overvalued assets -- at the upper end of the range of 4-7.6 billion euro originally estimated.

The size of its capital hole will help determine the extent of debt “haircuts” that its creditors face.

The state wind-down vehicle for failed lender Hypo Alpe Adria gave the figures on Wednesday while reporting a 2014 loss of 7.9 billion euros under Austrian accounting standards. ($1 = 0.8891 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

