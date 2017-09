VIENNA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Carinthia, the home province of Austrian “bad bank” Heta, will contribute 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) towards buying back Heta’s debt, it said on Thursday, in a step towards holding negotiations with creditors.

The federal government was prepared to issue a loan to the province of that amount, the Carinthia's governor and finance chief said in a statement.