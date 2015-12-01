FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria expects deal with Carinthia this week on Heta loans
December 1, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

Austria expects deal with Carinthia this week on Heta loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling expects to reach agreement this week with the province of Carinthia over terms of loans aimed at buying back bonds of “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution from creditors, he said on Tuesday.

“I expect we can work through (the outstanding issues) this week,” Schelling told reporters before a weekly cabinet meeting, adding that talks were not just about a 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) loan to cover Carinthia’s contribution to an offer.

“It is also about securing the liquidity for the buyback of the bonds,” he said. In addition to a federal loan covering Carinthia’s contribution, additional federal funding will be needed to provide the remainder of the sum with which creditors would be paid. ($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; writing by Francois Murphy; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

