FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria fin min to present proposal to resolve Heta issue
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 18, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Austria fin min to present proposal to resolve Heta issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 18 (Reuters) - Austria’s finance minister said he will present a proposal to the cabinet to resolve a long-running dispute between creditors of “bad bank” Heta and the province of Carinthia about the repayment of billions of euros of bonds on Wednesday.

Asked whether an agreement had been reached with creditors, Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said he would answer the question at a press conference at 0730 GMT.

Reuters reported on Thursday that creditors, among them several German banks as well as the province of Carinthia, which guaranteed the bonds, have reached an agreement in principle. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Writing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.