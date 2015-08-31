FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2015 / 4:36 PM / 2 years ago

Heta capital hole widens to 8.1 bln euros

VIENNA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The capital hole at Austrian wind-down vehicle Heta Asset Management widened to 8.1 billion euros ($9.08 billion) at the end of June from 7.0 billion at the end of 2014, the company said on Monday while reporting a first-half loss of 1.1 billion euros.

The loss reflected a hit of 0.8 billion from the Austrian Constitutional Court’s ruling overturning a 2014 law that imposed losses on junior creditors of Hypo Alpe Adria -- the defunct bank that Heta is winding down -- and 0.2 billion from the sale of Hypo’s Balkan banking network, it said. ($1 = 0.8924 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
