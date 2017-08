ZURICH, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Holders of around 95 percent of the debt of Heta Asset Resolution have accepted a buyback offer, allowing the offer to proceed, officials from the Austrian province of Carinthia said on Thursday.

Austria's finance minister had said on Tuesday that enough creditors in failed lender Hypo Alpe Adria had supported the offer, drawing a line under the country's worst postwar financial debacle. (Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by John Miller)