BERLIN, Sept 29 European Central Bank Governing
Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Thursday he expected
Austria to resolve a crisis surrounding the "bad bank" Heta
Asset Resolution.
Nowotny told Reuters he expected Austrian Finance Minister
Hans Joerg Schelling to get the support of a necessary majority
of creditors for a settlement offer related to Austria's worst
financial disaster in 60 years.
"It's going in the right direction," Nowotny told Reuters
before an event hosted by the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung
foundation. "I think Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling will
get the needed majority. It's like a band-wagon effect."
