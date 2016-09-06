FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Carinthia presents second buy-back offer for Heta creditors
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 6, 2016 / 4:20 AM / a year ago

Carinthia presents second buy-back offer for Heta creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Austria's province of Carinthia on Tuesday presented a new offer to buy back bonds of "bad bank" Heta at a discount to the around 11 billion euros ($12.3 billion) it once guaranteed, in a case seen as a test for new European bail-in rules.

Carinthia said it seeks to buy back senior bonds of Heta - the wind-down vehicle for now defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria - at a 25 percent discount, offering creditors to reinvest the payout in a long-term zero coupon bond guaranteed by the federal government.

In contrast to a failed offer in spring, creditors can sell the bond after a minimum holding period of 60 days, with the overall repayment rate expected to be at around 90 percent.

($1 = 0.8964 euros)

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.