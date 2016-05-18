FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Overall repayment rate of planned Heta offer seen at 90 pct-sources
May 18, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

Overall repayment rate of planned Heta offer seen at 90 pct-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 18 (Reuters) - The overall repayment rate of a planned debt settlement offer to creditors of “bad bank” Heta is seen at around 90 percent, including a special 13.5-year zero-coupon bond as a sweetener, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

“The overall repayment rate will be around 90 percent,” a spokesman for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, which is among the Heta creditors that signed the memorandum of understanding with Austria’s finance ministry on Wednesday, confirmed.

Creditors had in March rejected a previous offer, including a 18-year zero-coupon bond which brought the overall repayment rate to 82 percent. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, Kirsti Knolle, Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; editing by Michael Shields)

