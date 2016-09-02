FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buyback offer for Austrian "bad bank" bonds due on Tuesday - APA
September 2, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

Buyback offer for Austrian "bad bank" bonds due on Tuesday - APA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Austrian province of Carinthia's latest offer to buy back the bonds of "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution will be published on Tuesday, Austrian news agency APA reported on Friday, without identifying its source.

Austria's government reached agreement in principle with creditors in May for an offer to buy back Heta bonds at a discount to their original face value of around 11 billion euros ($12.3 billion).

Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said this week he expected creditors representing two-thirds of the outstanding debt to accept the offer, which would make it binding for all creditors.

$1 = 0.8969 euros Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
