FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria's Heta Asset postpones release of results
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 21, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

Austria's Heta Asset postpones release of results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 21 (Reuters) - Heta Asset Resolution, the wind-down vehicle for the remnants of defunct Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria, said it had again postponed the release of its 2014 results, which are now due by the end of June rather than this month.

In a statement late on Wednesday, Heta Asset cited the need to clear up accounting and legal issues for the delay.

Heta Asset is embroiled in disputes with investors after the Financial Market Authority took control of the undercapitalised agency in March and froze its debt repayments while working out a plan to share the pain among creditors.

A German court this month ordered Heta Asset to repay loans to former Hypo owner BayernLB in a surprise ruling that hands the German state-controlled lender a partial victory in its efforts to recoup 2.4 billion euros ($2.67 billion).

Heta Asset has disagreed with the verdict and filed an appeal.

$1 = 0.8990 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.