Extent of Heta debt haircuts still unclear-Austrian finmin
March 2, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

Extent of Heta debt haircuts still unclear-Austrian finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 2 (Reuters) - Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling declined to estimate how big a debt haircut creditors of “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution face and said a 1 billion euro ($1.12 billion) federal government debt guarantee was iron clad.

“I cannot say (the extent) today because this is a decision to be made in the end by the FMA (supervisor),” he told ORF radio in an interview on Monday, adding talks would be held with individual creditors owed money by the wind-down vehicle for the remnants of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria.

He said the federal government was not responsible for Hypo’s home province of Carithnia, which has nearly 11 billion euros of Heta debt guarantees outstanding. “I think it is very clear that we are trying to leave the problem of Carinthian guarantees behind us, and I hope we succeed,” he said.

$1 = 0.8911 euros Reporting by Michael Shields

