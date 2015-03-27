FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria won't leave Carinthia in lurch over Heta - Schelling
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 27, 2015 / 11:18 AM / 2 years ago

Austria won't leave Carinthia in lurch over Heta - Schelling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 27 (Reuters) - Austria’s federal government will not leave the province of Carinthia in the lurch over its more than 10 billion euros ($10.84 billion) in debt guarantees for “bad bank” Heta, Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling told reporters on Friday.

While financial watchdog FMA -- which took over Heta this month and suspended its debt repayments -- was in charge of handling the issue, Schelling said he was open to discussions on letting Carinthia borrow money via the federal treasury to help finance its guarantees over time or buy back Heta debt.

He played down prospects that the FMA could simply annul Carinthia-backed debt at Heta - thus making the provincial guarantees moot - because creditors being bailed in cannot by law be treated worse that in the case of an insolvency, in which case the Carinthian guarantees would immediately kick in.

$1 = 0.9229 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.