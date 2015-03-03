FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Heta debt moratorium has no immediate impact on Austria ratings-S&P
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 3, 2015 / 4:37 PM / 3 years ago

Heta debt moratorium has no immediate impact on Austria ratings-S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 3 (Reuters) - A moratorium on debt payments by Heta Asset Resolution , the wind-down unit set up for Hypo Alpe Adria’s assets, has no immediate impact on credit ratings on the Republic of Austria, Standard & Poor’s said on Tuesday.

“The Austrian government guarantees 1 billion euros of Heta’s debt (ISIN XS0863484035) through an unconditional, timely, and irrevocable guarantee. We understand that the government will honour its guarantee commitment and ensure continued debt service on that portion of the debt,” it added in a statement.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.