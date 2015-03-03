Heta debt moratorium has no immediate impact on Austria ratings-S&P

VIENNA, March 3 (Reuters) - A moratorium on debt payments by Heta Asset Resolution , the wind-down unit set up for Hypo Alpe Adria’s assets, has no immediate impact on credit ratings on the Republic of Austria, Standard & Poor’s said on Tuesday.

“The Austrian government guarantees 1 billion euros of Heta’s debt (ISIN XS0863484035) through an unconditional, timely, and irrevocable guarantee. We understand that the government will honour its guarantee commitment and ensure continued debt service on that portion of the debt,” it added in a statement.