FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hypovereinsbank says fully provisioned against Heta bank debt
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 12, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

Hypovereinsbank says fully provisioned against Heta bank debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, March 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s Hypovereinsbank on Thursday said it held bonds from Hypo Alpe Adria’s “bad bank” Heta worth low triple-digit millions of euros, and that the bank had already made sufficient bad-debt provisions last year to cover it.

Hypovereinsbank, or HVB, is owned by Italy’s UniCredit .

Regulators this month took control of Heta and imposed a debt moratorium until May 2016 after an outside audit found writedown needs that blew a 7.6 billion-euro ($8.05 billion) hole in its balance sheet. ($1 = 0.9440 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.