VIENNA Feb 13 Austrian police have detained a
man for glorifying the Nazi regime, after he appeared in public
dressed as Adolf Hitler, a police spokesman said.
The 25-year-old was arrested on Monday night in Braunau am
Inn, the Hitler's birthplace, the spokesman said.
The daily newspaper Oberoesterreichische Nachrichten said on
Saturday the man had been seen outside the house in which Hitler
was born and in a local bookstore browsing through magazines
about World War Two.
He had a Hitler-style moustache and similar haircut to the
dictator's, and wore "a suit reminiscent of Hitler", the paper
said, adding he identified himself in a local bar as "Harald
Hitler".
"It is definitely not a carnival joke or an art project, the
young man knows exactly what he is doing," the police spokesman
said.
Hitler, born in 1889, led Nazi Germany into World War Two
and the Holocaust. Glorifying Hitler or the Nazis is a crime in
Austria, which Nazi Germany annexed in 1938.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Andrew Roche)