Austrian debt agency chief to head new state holding company
June 2, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Austrian debt agency chief to head new state holding company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 2 (Reuters) - Martha Oberndorfer is to step down as head of Austria’s federal debt management agency to run the agency overseeing state stakes in such companies as energy group OMV, Telekom Austria and Austrian Post.

The finance ministry said on Tuesday her appointment would take effect on June 8.

The new Austrian State and Industrial Holding Ltd (OBIB) replaced holding company OIAG, which fell afoul of politicians due to some high-profile disputes at OMV and Telekom Austria.

The government is seeking a new head for the debt agency, which Markus Stix would lead on an interim basis, the finance ministry added in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

