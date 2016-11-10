FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish Riding School brings complex equestrian moves to London
November 10, 2016 / 2:41 PM / 10 months ago

Spanish Riding School brings complex equestrian moves to London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - White Lipizzaner stallions from Vienna's Spanish Riding School trotted and leapt in the air at a London arena on Thursday as part of a dress rehearsal for a series of shows celebrating the famed equestrian academy's 450th anniversary.

The school's riders and their horses are known for performing complex moves, such as the Levade, in which the horse rests its weight on its hind legs and lifts its front legs no more than 45 degrees, according to the academy.

As part of an anniversary tour, the Spanish Riding School will put on shows in London and Birmingham over the next week.

Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian

